Pakistan mission in Afghanistan celebrates National Day (VIDEO)

KABUL – The ceremony to celebrate Pakistan Day was held today (March 23) at the premises of Pakistan embassy at Kabul in which a large number of Pakistani diaspora participated to commemorate the sacrifices of the Muslim community of the subcontinent.

The ceremony was commenced with the recitation of Holy Quran followed by national anthem and flag hoisting by Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan. The messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were also read out on the occasion.

The Ambassador, on this occasion highlighted the sacrifices rendered by our forefathers for achieving a separate homeland. He paid homage to our elders who took part in the independence struggle. He further said that Pakistan was achieved after great struggle and immense sacrifices and it was the responsibility of the present generation to work for the development, stability and unity of the motherland.

He said that Pakistan Day reminds us the sacrifices and struggle of the Muslim of the sub-continent who passed historic Pakistan Resolution on 23rd March, 1940 to form a separate homeland for the Muslim of the sub-continent so that could spend better lives according to their religion.

The top envoy also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment for restoration of peace in Afghanistan and support inclusive political solution to end this conflict which has caused huge sufferings to the Afghans. Pakistan desires a peaceful, stable, democratic independent, sovereign and united Afghanistan.

While celebrating our independence, we reaffirm our support, and call on the international community, including the Muslim world for their support, to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, in accordance with the UN resolution.