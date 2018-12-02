Pakistan mily cadets attend int’l cadet week in China

Islamabad

A total of 31 cadets from militaries academies from 11 countries including Pakistan attended the 6th International Cadets Week (ICW) held in Nanjing, East China’s Jiangsu Province.

The cadets from Pakistan, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Japan, the Netherlands, India, South Africa, Thailand and Turkey attended this year’s event together with 73 Chinese cadets from 11 Chinese PLA academies.

The week-long event aimed to provide a platform for cadets to have more exchanges and to learn and improve from each other was hosted by the PLA Army Engineering University, according to China’s Defense Ministry.

ICW aimed to enhance understanding, to learn from each other, to cooperate and to create a shared future.

The purpose has never changed. The world needs to know China and its military, and the Chinese military also needs to go on the international stage.—APP

