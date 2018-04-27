Pakistan military band earns distinction

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Pakistan’s Military Band demonstrated its performance by playing national, ceremonial and folk tunes at the Embassy of Pakistan here on Thursday. Ambassador of Pakistan Masood Khalid heralded the performance of the band, led by Honarary Captain Ghulam Ali and informed that this band represented Pakistan during the all important meeting of Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on April 24 in Beijing, wherein the military bands from eight member states of SCO gave their performance at such iconic venues as the Great Wall and the Olympic Stadium. The Ambassador said that the band had not only won the hearts of the Chinese people by rendering crystal performances but have also garnered media’s attention. Ambassador termed the performance as a catalyst for revival of the patriotic fervor and spirit. The 50 member tri-service military band is on a seven day visit to China to participate in the 5th “Horn of Peace” Military Band Festival of Shanghai Co-operation Organization in Beijing. The event was largely attended by the Embassy staff, families, Pakistani community and media. Students and faculty of Pakistan Embassy College Beijing also joined the event. The military band from Pakistan performed at the opening ceremony of the 5th “Horn of Peace” Military Band Festival of the SCO.