Pakistan: Meeting the Challenges

Prof Atta-ur-Rahman,

FRS, N.I., H.I., S.I., T.I.

One of the biggest challenges before the present government is that of education. At present, the education system in Pakistan is divided with separate government schools of poor quality for the poor and some good schools for the rich. There are many Boards of Education, with differing standards of education. The Madrasa system stands out as a sore thumb on its own, providing religious education but not preparing students for the needs of the society in terms of science and technology. We can therefore well understand why we are a nation divided and stratified. It is essential that all this must change and we need to bring in a uniform system of education of high quality that prepares the students to think and solve problems. It should give the highest priority to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as we need to prepare our young generation for the 4th industrial revolution that is upon us.

Education, innovation and entrepreneurship represent the key drivers of this new world. Alas we in the Muslim world are submerged in the darkness of ignorance of and superstition while the Jews lead the world in this race of knowledge. Out of 870 Nobel Prizes awarded so far, 185 (21.2%) Nobel Prizes were awarded to persons of Jewish descent. In contrast, only two scientists from the Islamic World have ever won Nobel Prizes in science (Abdus Salam and AhmedZewail) but that workwas done in the West. Not a single Nobel Prize has ever been awarded for researches carried out within an Islamic country. Similarly the Royal Society (London), the most prestigious Scientific Society of the world, has been electing the world’s leading scientists as its Fellows since 1660. They include luminaries such as Issac Newton, Charles Darwin and Stephen Hawkins. Out of some 8,000 scientists elected in the last 357 years, only three have been from the Islamic world, Abdus Salam, Salimuzzaman Siddiqui and me. It is notable that two of us were from one institution in Pakistan, the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (comprising H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research) at the University of Karachi. This institute happens to be the only institution in the Islamic World to have been designated as a Center of Excellence by UNESCO and by OIC in chemical sciences.

To improve the quality of education, we should focus on the quality of teachers. Improved qualifications with better salaries, and induction of teachers only after appearing in a single national test will go a long way in improving standards in our educational institutions. All provincial Boards of primary and secondary education need to be merged into a single National Board, with single national exams and a single certification process.

Technical education also needs to be revived. There are more than a thousand technical colleges in the country but none of them are up to international standards. I have proposed to the Prime Minister, when I made a formal presentation to him on 31st August, that 25 of these should be converted into high quality Technical Teachers Training Centers (TTTCs) in foreign collaboration and with international control of exams and certification. I have already met the Chinese Ambassador as well as the German Embassy Educational representative in this connection and both are willing to help. The teachers produced from these special institutions must be given jobs with excellent salaries in the technical colleges, which should be upgraded in terms of equipment and facilities. This single step can reform the technical education system of Pakistan.

School, college and university education systems can also be improved by introducing Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) through “blended education”. This exciting development is transforming education across the world. The initiative began in April 2001 when MIT made its courses freely available online to the world. After a gap of about 10 years, other universities followed including Stanford, Harvard, Yale, University of California and many others. High quality school level courses were also made available by Khan Academy in California. As the Federal Minister of Science in 2002, I quickly had some 10,000 CDs prepared of the computer science courses, and, after some adaptation carried out by the Virtual University, they were provided free of charge to higher education institutions across Pakistan.

More recently an integrated version of MOOCs (iMOOCs) has been developed at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi. It allows free access to tens of thousands of school, college and university level courses at www.lej4 learning. com.pk Many of the school level courses are dubbed in Urdu.

These courses can easily be combined with physical classroom teaching and help to elevate standards as one would have access to lectures delivered by the world’s finest teachers at the top schools, colleges and universities of the world completely free of charge. On my urging, this blended system of learning has already been adoptedby some institutions in Pakistan. If we can convert this small wave into a tsunami, then it can have a huge impact on our educational standards.

Higher education still continues to suffer from the severe mauling it received during the last decade at the hands of successive governments after I resigned as Chairman HEC in 2008. This is apparent from the fact that the PML-N government decided to slash the development budget of the higher education sector by about 60% in the last financial year, and only Rs. 15 billion were released against the allocated Rs. 35 billion. In the previous financial year a similar cut of about 45% was imposed on higher education, leaving our universities, reeling in chaotic disarray. The development budget of the Ministry of Science & Technology was similarly slashed from the pathetic allocation of Rs. 3.5 billion and only Rs. 0.9 billion were released. It is criminal at what went on — we spent Rs. 257 billion on a 27km strip of the “Orange Line” in Lahore but released only Rs.0.9 billion on the development of science and technology for Pakistan — this says so much for the tall claims of supporting education by the past government.

In stark contrast on 6th November 2015, Mr. Pranab Mukherjee, the President of India, held a conference at his official residence the RashtrapatiBhavan, in which the heads of the 114 “central” institutions, including the prestigious IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), were invited. The Indian President Mukherjee emphasized that India cannot aspire to be a world power without having world-class universities. Innovation, the president said, “is the currency of the future” –and universities must be at its heart. “Innovation converts research into wealth.

Unless we recognise this reality and start working in a focused manner on creating a strong innovation culturein our country now, we will be left behind in the march to modernity.” Pakistan must start giving the highest priority of education, science, technology and innovation if we are to emerge from the abyss in which we are lost and stand with dignity in the comity of nations.

— The writer is the former Federal Minister of Science & Technology & Information Technology, and former Chairman of Higher Education Commission. Currently he is President of the Network of Academies of Science of OIC Countries (NASIC) and Co-Chairman of UN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation for UNESCAP.

