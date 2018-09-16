Pakistan: Meeting the challenges

Atta-ur-Rahman,

How is it that a tiny country such as Singapore with almost no natural resources, and a population of just 5 million (one-fourth of Karachi) managed to have exports of $ 330 billion and a per capita income higher than that of citizens in UK, Canada or USA? The answer is simple: emphasis on quality education, science, technology and innovation. The 4th industrial revolution is upon us and each day brings new discoveries, many of which are having a profound impact on our lives. The face of businesses is also changing rapidly.

For instance, the combustion engine is on its way out and within a decade most cars, buses, trucks and other vehicles will be autonomous electric vehicles. Prototypes of cars that drive themselves have already been developed by most manufacturers. Indeed some manufacturers are already thinking about how the passengers may be entertained in a driverless vehicle, and possibilities of entertainment screens, or even working offices within vehicles are being planned. Audi has developed a replaceable console. VW now has ultrasonic technology that predicts where parking space may be available. Mercedes has a prototype concept car F 015 the side panels of which are all flexible displays that transform the “car” into a theater for Infotainment, social media and ICT applications.

In the health area too there are exciting devices now becoming available that can monitor your health and report abnormalities as soon as they occur. With the growing ageing populations these devices will find increasing use. Anti-ageing compounds have been discovered that not only slow down the ageing process but reverse it, making old animals young again. New stem cell technologies promise to change the future of medicine, and regenerative medicine involving tissue engineering is a hot growing field. The blind can see with their tongue through a camera developed by a US firm, Wicab which transmits images through a lollipop like device in the mouth to the brain. Advanced robotic devices being developed include robotic surgical tools that allow procedures to be less invasive. Robotic prosthetics and “exoskeletons” can restore functions of the elderly and the amputees and dramatically enhance the physical abilities of soldiers to lift huge weights or run and jump at super human capacities. Objects can be moved by thought control, using a mind-reading hat that transfers thought commands to a computer fitted in a car or in a wheel chair.

A major problem in hospitals and clinics is the existence of viruses and bacteria that cause serious infections among patients. The detection of such organisms, even if present in low numbers, is therefore a very pressing issue. An exciting advance in this field has been the development of highly sensitive biosensors that can detect even very tiny virus particles. Biosensors comprise a detector system that detects a biological material and then indicates its presence through an electronic reader in a user-friendly manner. A commonly used biosensor is that used for measuring blood glucose.

Perhaps the field that will impact our lives in the most dramatic ways is that of next generation genomics. The ability to sequence animal or plant genomes rapidly and cheaply is opening up a vast new field of tailored organisms. Luminescent orchids have been produced by combining the genes responsible for luminescence in deep sea jelly fishes with the genes of orchids.With the growing ability to accurately cut the desired pieces of the DNA of one organism and insert them into another organism, a whole new world is opening up. The recent development of the CRISPR technology which is cheap and effective to splice DNA, new opportunities and threats to our existence are emerging.

Another technology that can lead to “big bang disruption” is that of 3D printing. Initially the technology was applied using polymeric materials but more recently it is being used to “print” objects using iron, bronze, maple and lime stone. The world’s first airplane all-metal jet engine was produced by 3D printing last year by scientists at Monash University Australia. Food items such as custom made chocolate designs can be produced by the company CoCoJet. A pen named “3D Doodler” has been developed that extrudes heated plastic filament thereby allowing solid objects to be “drawn” in 3D using the process.

