Pakistan marks 23rd anniversary of nuclear tests

Pakistan marks the 23rd anniversary of its first five nuclear tests, which took place in the northwestern Chaghi area of Balochistan in 1998, demonstrating a tremendous determination in the face of New Delhi’s belligerent posturing. The 28th of May is known as “Youm-e-Takbeer,” which loosely translates as “day of glory.”

This day is significant in Pakistani history because it was the day the country’s military and civilian leadership achieved nuclear deterrence to deter regional foes and build a balance of force to counter India’s aggressive posturing and bring peace to South Asia.

In the second week of the same month in 1998, India conducted six nuclear tests in an attempt to frighten Pakistan away, but Pakistan countered with five nuclear tests of its own.

Pakistan gained entry to the worldwide nuclear club as a result of the nuclear tests, ranking seventh among nuclear-armed powers and being the first Muslim country to do so. This signaled a shift in power, giving Pakistan strategic benefits while also guaranteeing regional stability.

Pakistan was under heavy international pressure, with the West threatening harsh economic penalties, but Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the military leadership stood firm and successfully completed the test.

It was India’s nuclear test that sparked outrage in Pakistan, prompting the civilian and military leadership to test nuclear weapons in order to acquire the benefits of nuclear deterrence. Given India’s, US’s, and Israel’s menacing nuclear arsenals, nuclear weapons were seen as essential for both defense and diplomacy, and after Pakistan’s first successful nuclear test on Youm e Takbeer, the country was hit with harsh economic penalties and assistance cuts totaling millions of dollars. The decision altered Pakistan’s future, transforming it into an unstoppable and unstoppable nuclear power.

The most important aspect of Youm-e-Takbeer is that Pakistan acquired nuclear capability and deterrence in order to put a stop to India’s aggressive posturing and threatening possession of nuclear weapons.

Today the country proudly recalls the historical day paying tribute to the valor shown by the military, government, and Pakistani scientists.

#28May 1998. 23 years ago

when #Pakistan became 1st Islamic & 7th Nuclear Power in the world. Pakistan detonated 7 Nuclear warheads in Chaghi Balochistan in response to Indian five blasts. Long live Pakistan, Pakistan Zindabad!.#nuclear #یوم_تکبیر pic.twitter.com/FkQNtLE93B — Muhammad Usama (@MUHAMMA11503327) May 28, 2021

#nuclear

The 23rd celebration of becoming NUCLEAR Although we made it in 1992 but we did it on 1998

Thanks to Dr AQ Khan for his marvellous efforts

🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🔥🎆🎆🎆🎇🎇🎇 pic.twitter.com/uRsdTxPCww — RISING & RAISING (@raising_rising) May 28, 2021

On this day in 1998 Pakistan became the First Muslim #Nuclear Power in the world ..

Alhamdulillah proud to be pakistani #abdulqadeerkhan #YoumETakbeer#یوم_تکبیر pic.twitter.com/FJJDN0US46 — U S A | M A. (@iqbal_ka_aaqib) May 28, 2021

The day when a nation 🇵🇰 decided not to “bow” before anyone except “Allah”. #nuclear pic.twitter.com/FmD9yWZJ3M — Bennett Holiday (@bennett_holiday) May 28, 2021

28 May the day when Pakistan became nuclear power. This credit goes to u Sir.👏👏#nuclear #Balochistan pic.twitter.com/Mg5xz8gw9F — RA🙏 (@Am_Rimi023) May 28, 2021

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/