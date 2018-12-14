Pakistan making utmost endeavours to bridge digital divide, facilitate remote areas

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoIT), Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday said Pakistan was making utmost endeavours for bridging digital divide and providing communication access to under-served regions and remote areas. He was addressing the inaugural session of a three-day (December 13-15) 19th-Meeting of South Asian Telecom Regulators Council (SATRC-19), organized here by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT).

The agenda for SATRC this year includes topics of concern for developing countries on critical issues like digital infrastructure and new technologies, increasing broadband penetration, spectrum management, technology & policy considerations and innovation towards 5G era. The Minister said first ever digital policy of Pakistan envisions the country to become a strategic enabler for an accelerated digitization eco-system to expand knowledge based economy and spur socio-economic growth.

The policy aims to establish and build a framework for setting-up incubation centers in provincial capitals and major secondary cities. This will facilitate and nurture new Information and Communication Technology (ICT) entrepreneurs and start-up by tapping a vast network of business partners and mentors including specialized innovation centers in thematic areas such as FinTech, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Robotics. He said MoIT is continuously working on new projects for maximum economic impact through collaboration, digitization, research and innovation in new emerging technologies within the ICT and other socioeconomic sectors. He said Telecom Policy and recently announced Digital Pakistan Policy envisions us to become a strategic enabler for an accelerated digitization ecosystem which propagates knowledge based economy and spurs socio-economic growth.

