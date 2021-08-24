Pakistan makes full vaccination mandatory for domestic, international air travel

ISLAMABAD – National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday said that both doses of vaccine against Covid-19 have been declared mandatory for domestic and international air travel from September 30.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan announced the decisions of NCOC during a media briefing.

Umar said that unvaccinated or partially vaccinated will not be allowed to use public transport including train, metros and buses from October 15.

NCOC also decided to open anti-Covid vaccination for the youth in the age bracket of seventeen to eighteen from the September 1 as the government aimed at vaccinating 70 million people in this year.

The planning minister said the students over the age of seventeen years will be required to receive first dose of vaccine by September 15 and the second dose by October 15 in order to continue their studies at the educational institutions.

The government has also declared the same deadline for other sectors including shopping malls, hotels, guest houses and restaurants.

Asad Umar said thousands of vaccination centers have been opened across the country to facilitate the public.

Dr Faisal Sultan said a special vaccine will be administered to the immunocompromised people from the September 1.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid-19-pakistan-crosses-90000-mark-of-active-cases/