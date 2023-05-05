Pakistan make history by becoming No. 1 ODI team in the world

KARACHI – Pakistan’s ODI team made history on Friday as it clinched the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings after clinching the fourth game against New Zealand.

Fans, the cricket board, and athletes are ecstatic as Men in Green achieved the number-one position in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time in history.

Team Green was fifth in the rankings in one day international before the ongoing series against Kiwis started with a rating of 106 but takes the top position after clinching back-to-back four matches.

With the latest feat, Team Green is at the top of the ODI teams’ chart with 113.483 rating points followed by Kangaroos with 113.286 and archrival India with 112.638. The rating is expected to increase further if Pakistan complete whitewash against Kiwis.

Let it be known that the top cricket body introduced the ODI ranking system back in 2005 and since then, Green Shirts could not surpass 3rd position until now as history was made in the captaincy of Babar Azam.

Congratulations are in order for Pakistan as Pakistan Cricket Board, ICC, and social media users shared felicitations for Team Pakistan for making history.

Introducing the new No.1 ranked side on the ICC ODI Team Rankings! pic.twitter.com/uOVRFBsf0Z — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 5, 2023