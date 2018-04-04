Pakistan make clean sweep against WI

Observer Report

Karachi

Pakistan defeated West Indies again, this time by eight wickets, to make a clean sweep of the three-match Twenty20 International series here at the national Stadium on Tuesday night.

This was for the first time in T20I history that all three matches of the series were played at Karachi and with this Pakistan gave a clear message to the world that it is as safe as other places of the world.

Chasing a target of 154, Pakistan completed their third consecutive victory with 19 balls remaining.