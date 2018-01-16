Pakistan to maintain credible minimum deterrence: Dastgir

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Minster for Defence Khurram Dastgir has said Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and will continue with its policy of full spectrum deterrence in line with the policy of credible minimum deterrence and avoidance of arms race.

Giving his policy statement in the National Assembly Monday, he said the government will meet with vigor and commitment the growing challenges to Pakistan’s security and towards maintaining strategic stability in the region.

Pakistan’s defence is robust and our vigilant and highly trained armed forces are ever ready to protect and defend our land, sea and air borders, Dastagir added. He said Pakistan has paid a huge price in the war against terrorism and cleared its territory of terrorists. He said we have cleared safe heavens of terrorists from the country. He said Afghan war could not be fought on Pakistani soil.

Khurram Dastgir said Pakistan sees Afghanistan as a sovereign neighbour who shares abiding bonds of history, trade and culture. He said we respect sovereignty of Afghanistan and wish to see our neighbour to prosper as a democracy but Pakistan would like this courtesy to be reciprocated.

The Defence Minister said that United States has been fighting in Afghanistan for last sixteen years but failed to achieve the targets. He said Pakistan should not be made scapegoat for US failures in Afghanistan. He said the way forward for Pak-US relations should not be through threats, notices and suspension of support.

The Defence Minister said that India has been involved in grave human rights violation in Occupied Kashmir. He said India has been involved in mass ceasefire violations along the Line of Control. He said during the last year India committed 1300 ceasefire violation resulting in 52 death and 155 injuries. He said even today Indian unprovoked firing resulted in the martyrdom of our four valiant soldiers.

The Defence Minister said Pakistan has initiated new talks and military exercises with Russia. He said Pakistan has also revitalized relations with neighbouring countries Iran and the visit of the Chief of the Army Staff to Iran remained very productive in this regard.