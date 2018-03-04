Pakistan made unprecedented development during PML-N’s four year period: Musadik

ISLAMABAD :Advisor to Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik has said that Pakistan had made unprecedented development during the four year period of incumbent government. Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government after coming into power in 2013 elections focused on resolving terrorism, energy and economy issues. He said no elected prime minister could complete the constitutional tenure in Pakistan adding that the leader of PML-N Nawaz Sharif had to leave party presidentship and premiership on verdict of courts. The decisions could not diminish the popularity of PML-N, he said adding that on one could remove Nawaz Sharif from hearts of the people. To a question he said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), would form the government after 2018 elections due to development works in the country. Everyone knows the performance of PML-N, he added. The federal government had also taken initiative for providing best transport system for the people of Karachi, Musadik Malik said. To another question he said that the party was fully united under the flag of PML-N. He said that PML-N would continue working for sanctity of vote of the people.

Orignally published by APP