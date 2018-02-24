Pakistan made a target of politics at FATF meeting: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s adviser on finance Miftah Ismail has alleged that Pakistan was made a “target of politics” at the ongoing meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), where a US-sponsored resolution to consider placing Pakistan on a watchlist of countries that financially aid terrorism remained inconclusive.

In an interview to a private TV channel, Ismail said Pakistan was made a “target of politics” despite the country’s tangible efforts to crack down on money laundering and terror financing.

“What do they want? They just want to humiliate Pakistan. Pakistan is not a big money launderer,” he said.

“If they were bothered about terror financing, they would work with us, they would see how much we have done and what more we will do till June,” the adviser continued.

Miftah Ismail said that Pakistan’s name has not been mentioned in the list of Financial Action Task Force. He said Pakistan needs to focus on long term planning and implementation of action plan.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Defense Khurram Dastagir Khan revealed that the decision to include Pakistan in the list will be taken in June due to which no debate can be held for the time being.

