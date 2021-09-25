Pakistan-made 4G smartphones’ export achieves ‘significant milestone’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has achieved another major milestone in the export of locally manufactured 4G smartphones as Airlink Communication dispatched its first consignment to the United Arab Emirates.

This was revealed by Adviser to PM for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Twitter. He wrote, “It is heartening to see that within a short period of time, Pakistan has become a 4G Smartphone exporter”.

“I would like to congratulate Airlink Communications in playing an integral role in this process & exporting their first batch of 1500 locally manufactured smartphones to UAE,” he said.

The advisor said that it is a small beginning for the company but a significant milestone for Pakistan’s mobile phone industry.

Last month, Pakistan exported its first-ever consignment of 4G smartphones tagged ‘Manufactured in Pakistan’ to UAE.

This would not have been possible without favourable government policies that have helped transform Pakistan from a net mobile phone importer to an exporting country.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin always talks about export-led growth because it is through diversifying and enhancing the exports that we can address the country’s economic woes and take it towards self-reliance.

Selling mobiles abroad is a good addition to our export basket. The first shipment of 5,500 mobile sets manufactured by Inovi Telecom was just the beginning and we expect that government will continue to lend a helping hand to this industry to further enhance its exports and earn valuable foreign exchange for the country.

For mobile exports, our target should be Gulf countries where majority of Pakistanis live as well as Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran and also African countries.

The local manufacturers should also be encouraged and provided incentives to ensure that spare parts for the mobile sets are also domestically manufactured.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan-becomes-smartphones-exporter/