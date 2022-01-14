Pakistan lowers age limit to 18 for booster dose amid Omicron threat

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Friday announced all citizens above 18 years are eligible to receive a booster jab of the anti-coronavirus vaccine as the Omicron variant continues to trigger infections across the country.

The top coronavirus monitoring body made the announcement on Twitter, stating: “In Todays NCOC session, the age limit for a booster dose has been further reduced. From tomorrow onwards, citizens over 18 years will be eligible for free booster dose of their choice. Booster (one dose) will be administered after 6 months gap from complete vaccination”.

The forum had earlier approved the booster dose administration for three categories, which include the healthcare workers, above 50 years and immune-compromised. Later, the age was reduced to 30 years and plus on Dec 20.

According to statistics shared by NCOC, Pakistan has administered more than 166 million vaccines — over 76 million people are fully vaccinated, while more than 100 million have received first dose.

Pakistan reported seven deaths due to Coronavirus infection and 3567 positive cases in the last 24 hours, announced NCOC.

According to the National Command and Operation Center’s statistics, 48,449 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained 7.36 percent.