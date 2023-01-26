Pakistan looks toward US to facilitate IMF talks

Islamabad: In a bid to ease the pressure caused by the delay of the revival of the IMF program, Pakistan has now looked toward the United States to facilitate the talks between the global lender and Islamabad.

In a meeting between Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and a US delegation led by Robert Kaproth, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Department of Treasury, Islamabad asked Washington to use their diplomatic influence for convincing the lender to show a lenient attitude towards Pakistan.

Mr. Robert Kaproth,Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury for Asia called on Federal Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.They discussed economic situation in the country and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the United States of America.

The two sides also discussed the economic cooperation between Pakistan and the United States of America.

According to sources, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told the visitors that Pakistan would honor all its international commitments and was in the process of taking “very tough decisions”, including increasing the prices of natural gas and electricity and other measures “even beyond the call of IMF”, to put the country on the path to stability through reforms.

He, however, pointed out that Pakistan required breathing space as the industry and agriculture had passed through the most challenging times after the devastating floods.

Robert Kaproth underscored the need for good relations between the two countries and expressed confidence in the policies and programs of the government for economic and financial stability, according to the finance ministry.

Mr. Kaproth extended his support and cooperation on economic and financial issues.

