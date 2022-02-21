Pakistan looks to exit grey list as FATF meeting begins today amid Indian propaganda

PARIS – The Financial Action Task Forces Plenary and Working Group meetings are all set to begin today (Monday) in Paris with Pakistan hopes to be removed from the ‘grey list’ of the global anti-money laundering watchdog.

Pakistan has been on the grey list since June 2018, a move that negatively impact imports, exports and global lending.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is making efforts since coming into power to get Pakistan removed from the grey list as his government has approved several legislations in order to fulfil the conditions laid down by FATF.

A report published by the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), India has again launched disinformation campaign against Pakistan at a time when FATF plenary meeting is going to begin today.

Indian media is propaganding that Pakistan may soon enter FATF’s blacklist, it said, adding that New Delhi is making attempts to influence FATF in order to achieve its narrow political designs against Islamabad.

The report said international experts have rubbished Indian claims that FATF may blacklist Pakistan.

Last week, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that Pakistan has full complied with the action plan given by FATF, adding that only political considerations by some member states could keep Pakistan on grey list.

Pakistan has faithfully complied with all technical requirements of FATF and hoped that the outcome would be positive, he said.

Last year in October, the global financial watchdog had retained Pakistan on its grey list due to non implementation of some of its conditions. Meanwhile, the FATF had recognized considerable progress made by Pakistan on both the Action Plans.