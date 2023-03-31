Pakistan logs another near-100 Covid infections

Pakistan has posted 98 more Covid-19 infections with no fatality during the last 24 hours, showed the statistics released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday morning. According to the NIH data, the death toll in the country remained the same at 30,649 whereas the number of total infections now went up to 1,579,617 after adding the fresh 98 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Thursday), 4,639 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 2.11%. The number of patients in critical care stood at 22.

India reports over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases. Just a day after hitting the 2,000-mark, India recorded over 3,000 Covid-19 cases as infections started surging at a faster rate. By Wednesday, the seven-day average of daily cases had nearly doubled as opposed to the previous few days.

India logged 3,016 fresh cases, the highest single-day tally since October 2 last year. Though hospitalisation rates are low, epidemiologists warn against any complacency. India reported six deaths, with eight earlier fatalities reconciled by Kerala. As many as 17 deaths have been reported so far this week. The last two days have seen steep spikes in cases in Kerala, Delhi.— INP