Pakistan lodges protest with India

German envoy meets patients injured by Indian firing

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Mr. J.P. Singh at the foreign office today and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on 19 February 2018 in Khuiratta Sector, Jijot Bahadar village, resulting in the shahadat of Ayan Zahid, an 8 years old boy.

The High Commissioner was told that despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1970 ceasefire violations.

The foreign office said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas especially children is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. Earlier, on 15 February 2018, the Indian occupation forces also deliberately targeted a school van leaving the children severely traumatized and martyring the driver. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

Meanwhile, German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler has visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Sialkot and inquired after the health of patients injured by Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary, said the military’s media wing on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the German envoy “met injured patients due to Indian state terrorism through continued ceasefire violations (CFVs).”

The visit came amid continuing escalation in ceasefire violations by India, despite calls for restraint.

In 2018, the Indian forces have already carried out more than 335 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the WB. Last year, more than 1,970 ceasefire violations were committed.