Pakistan loads fuel in Chinese-assisted nuclear power plant in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan has completed loading of nuclear fuel to the second 1,100-megawatt nuclear power plant in Karachi after getting formal approval from Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).

The important milestone came as the completion of three decades of successful nuclear cooperation between Pakistan and China. In this connection, a ceremony was held to mark the three-decade of cooperation between the both countries and the loading of K-3 fuel.

Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3, commonly named K-3, is in the final stages of commissioning. It would become operational by end of March 2022, increasing the share of nuclear power in the energy mix to 10 percent.

Back in May, the civil works at the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP)-3 or K-3 was completed.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) on the occasion said that the commission had installed a dome at the K-3, completing civil works at the nuclear plant that will be able to produce 2200 megawatt of electricity.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated 1,100 megawatts Kanupp-2 nuclear power plant at the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said the premier inaugurated Kanupp-2 nuclear power plant and the electricity will be added to the national grid.

Shahbaz Gill said that the first nuclear power plant, Kanupp-1, was started in 1960s, whereas, the new reactor unit is being established after almost 60 years.

He added that K-2 nuclear power plant will be run through G3 technology that has been established with the assistance of China.

The nuclear power plant will start generating electricity on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Pakistan-China friendship. It will mark the 30th year of nuclear cooperation between both countries, said Gill.

The federal government has approved the plans for the 2.2 gigawatts (GW) capacity extension of Pakistan’s first nuclear power plant in Karachi by establishing two 1.1 GW reactor units including Kanupp-2 and Kanupp-3.

