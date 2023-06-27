Pakistan is likely to sign the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund today as according to sources, Pakistan has met 90 percent conditions for the staff-level agreement with IMF.

Sources said that Pakistan has also abolished the scheme to bring $0.1 million to the country annually and the interest rate has been increased by one percent. The basic interest rate has been hiked from 21 percent to 22 percent.

The memorandum of economic and financial policies which includes nine tables has been sent to IMF and the financial experts of the IMF will analyze the memorandum now, sources added.