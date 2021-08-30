Pakistan likely to reduce petrol prices from Sept 1

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a decrease in petroleum price for the first half of the next month, September 2021.

Reports said that Ogra has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division, which will take decision after having consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The new prices will be announced tomorrow (August 31) and it will come into effect from September 1.

The regulatory body has recommended a decrease of Rs3.5 per litre in petrol price and Rs5/litre in high speed diesel oil.

It has sought Rs2/litre reduction in light speed diesel oil price and Rs3/litre in kerosene oil price.

Earlier on August 15, the federal government had announced to maintain petrol prices while the prices of kerosene oil and light-speed diesel had been increased.

Currently, the petrol price stands at Rs119.80/litre and diesel price Rs116.53/litre.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/lahore-unvaccinated-people-will-not-be-allowed-petrol-from-sep-1/