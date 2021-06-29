Pakistan likely to increase petrol prices by Rs6/litre for July

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended the government an increase by up to Rs6 per litre in the prices of petroleum products.

The regulatory authority, according to media reports, has sent a proposal to the government hours after the National Assembly approved the budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22.

Reports said that OGRA has proposed an increase of Rs6 per litre in petrol price and Rs3/litre in diesel rates.

A final decision in this regard will be taken after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier this month, the federal government increased the prices of all petroleum products by up to 4% for the second half of June.

The petrol price had been increased by Rs2.13/litre to Rs110.69 while price of high speed diesel had been fixed at Rs112.55 from Rs110.76.

Similarly, the price of kerosene oil had been increased by Rs1.89 to Rs81.89 per litre.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/business/