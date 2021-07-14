Pakistan likely to increase petrol price by Rs11 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended an increase by up to Rs11 per litre in the prices of petroleum products for the next half of July 2021, it emerged on Wednesday.

The OGRA has sent the summary to the Finance Division, which will take the decision after having consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan

The regulatory authority, according to media reports, has proposed Rs11.5 per litre increase in petrol prices and Rs2.40/litre in diesel price.

Similarly, it has proposed a surge of Rs1.5/litre in the price of kerosene oil and Rs1.40 in the price of light speed diesel.

The new prices will come into effect from July 16 till July 31.

On June 30, the federal government raised petrol price by Rs2 per litre for first half of July.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill said that the latest hike in petroleum price was made after getting approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The price of high-speed diesel had been increased by Rs1.43/litre.

The following will be the current prices of petroleum products w.e.f 1st July 2021: