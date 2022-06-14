Pakistan likely to exit FATF’s grey list

Pakistan will likely exit the grey list Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as it has achieved 32 conditions out of 34 under the two different action plans of FATF.

According to sources, the four-day meeting of the Paris-based global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog will start on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Berlin, in which matters regarding Pakistan will be discussed on June 15 and 16.

Under the 2018 action plan of the FATF, the country has implemented 26 out of 27 points while it met six out of seven points under the 2021 action plan.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will lead the Pakistani delegation at the FATF meeting.