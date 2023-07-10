RIYADH – In another feat in the world of gaming, Pakistani e-sports players clinched an international tournament by beating South Korea 3-2.

At least 16 squads participated in the tournament from across the globe, where players opted scores of characters, and locked horns in fierce contests, moving through the competition in pursuit of $1 million prize pool.

Gaming prodigy Arsalan Ash, and Atif Butt represented Pakistan and made to the grand final before rewriting the history.

They have done it! Pakistan wins the #Gamers8 TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🇵🇰 Pakistan 3⃣ – 2⃣ South Korea 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/llI0B05R0D — Gamers8 Esports (@Gamers8GG) July 9, 2023

Arsalan Ash faced a blow in the mid-contest, but Atif made an impressive comeback. Ash and the squad clinched prize money of $ 0.5 million.

The feat raked in huge praise online and recognition.

Pakistan is the best Tekken region in the world pic.twitter.com/UhsHE5rucS — Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) July 9, 2023

PAKISTAN 🔛🔝 Meet the first grand finalists of the TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup at #Gamers8 2023! pic.twitter.com/3mCgIyfxjb — Gamers8 Esports (@Gamers8GG) July 9, 2023

ANOTHER CHAPTER IS ADDED INTO THE PAKISTAN VS KOREA STORY PAKISTAN ARE YOUR #GAMERS8 TEKKEN 7 NATIONS CUP CHAMPIONS! ALHAMDULILAH 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/34ftus7fTL — Spag @ Gamers8 🇸🇦 (@SpaghettiRip) July 9, 2023

Last night Pakistan won the #TEKKEN7 championship!! Congratulations we're now the strongest Tekken terretory in the world 🙌✨️pic.twitter.com/hZ2nCLkIvf — Abdullah Orakzai (@AbdullahOrkzy23) July 10, 2023

Arsalan and boys advances to the final by outclassing the UK over the weekend. Earlier, Pakistan slams South Africa, Japan and hosts Saudi Arabia in the group stages.

E-sports players from Pakistan ruled several Tekken competitions. Earlier this year, Arsalan bagged the global Tekken 7 competition at the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) Japan 2023.