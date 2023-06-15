Pakistan lifts Covid vaccination requirement for international travel

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday exempted passengers from COVID-19 vaccination travelling to and from Pakistan, a notification issued in this regard said.

As per the notification, the requirement of presenting a COVID-19 vaccine certificate at the time of arrival and presenting a negative PCR Report before boarding flights or upon arrival has been abolished for all passengers.

Moreover, the condition of 2% screening for COVID-19 of passengers travelling from the UK, Gulf, and other countries has also been abolished.

“As informed by the National Command and Operations Center, the following decisions concerning inbound passengers to Pakistan will be applicable from immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan had imposed strict COVID-related restrictions and requirements when the pandemic first surfaced in the world.