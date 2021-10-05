Pakistan legend Umer Sharif’s body to reach Karachi tomorrow

BERLIN – The mortal remains of legend comedian Umer Sharif are expected to reach Karachi by Wednesday.

Till the time report is being published, a Turkish airlines’ plane carrying the body of the Pakistani actor from Germany has reached Istanbul from where it will depart for Karachi.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany Dr Mohammad Faisal in a tweet said that the deceased will be shifted to Karachi “shortly” through Turkish Airlines while Sharif’s widow will be on the same flight to Pakistan.

“Mortal remains of Mr Umer Sharif are being flown to Karachi, Pakistan, shortly, via Turkish Airlines. His wife would accompany [the body] on the same flight,” he wrote.

Sharif will be laid to rest at the graveyard of Saint Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA) in Karachi as per his wish, Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani said.

Ghani in a message from his Twitter handle said that measures were taken by the provincial government to make arrangements in this regard.

On Oct 2, the 66-year-old passed away in Germany on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was suffering from cardiac and other ailments.

