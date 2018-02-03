Pakistan leads by 2-0 in Davis Cup

Islamabad

Pakistan dominated by 2-0 in the men’s singles of the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Zone Group-I tie against South Korea here at grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq outclassed his Korean counterpart Soon Woo Kwon by 2-1 (6-3, 1-6, 7-6). Aisam won the first set by 6-3 while lost the second one to Soon by 1-6 and made a comeback in the final set by 7-6. The match lasted for 1 hour 45 minutes.

In the second match, Aqeel Khan beat Seong Chan Hong by 2-1 (4-6, 7-5, 7-5). The match lasted for 2 hours 43 minutes.

Speaking on the occasion, Aisam expressed delight over winning the singles and said he knew there would be pressure on the Korean players. “I focused on my game and utilized my experience to win the singles,” he said.

Aqeel said there was a huge pressure on him prior to the match as Aisam had won the first singles. “I was very nervous in the game but my team believed in me and supported me,” he said.

He said in the match, he kept on believing in himself and delivered his best. Pakistan’s non-playing captain Hameed ul Haq said Korean team is the tennis power of Asia. “I never thought Koreans would do so well on grass courts,” he said.—APP