Pakistan leadership conversation 2018

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

ACCA Pakistan will host the Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC) 2018 in three cities Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore on March 21, 22 and 27, in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore respectively. ACCA Pakistan Leadership Conversation is a critical forum for thought leaders to discuss important policy issues and in turn develop an actionable agenda to drive economic growth. The theme for PLC 2018 is ‘Collective vision for an Emerging Pakistan’ and will seek to bolster the ‘Emerging Pakistan’ initiative put in motion by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of Pakistan which includes an array of nation – building activities. It is a proactive measure to launch an all-encompassing digital initiative that aims to highlight and promote the opportunities available for the youth of Pakistan. ACCA’s conference topics include in-depth discussions around CPEC (Belt and Road Initiative), embracing digital age & ethics, capital markets and startup eco system. The conference will be interactive and webcast across the globe engaging over 200,000 ACCA members working in 181 countries.