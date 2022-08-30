Pakistan launches ‘Flood Response Plan 2022’ in collaboration with United Nations

Islamabad: The government of Pakistan, with the efforts of the United Nations, launched the “Flood Response Plan 2022” on Tuesday to meet the needs of flood-affected people.

Pakistan is facing catastrophic monsoonal floodings that have killed more than 1,100 people, destroyed infrastructure and crops, and affected 33 million people.

Death toll reaches 1,136 as flood threat lingers in KP

To help mitigate people’s suffering, Pakistan and the UN simultaneously launched the “2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan” in Islamabad and Geneva today.

The FRP will complement the government’s overall humanitarian response to the recent floods caused by unprecedented rains.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a video message, said, “Pakistan is awash in suffering.”

The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids. More than 1000 people have been killed – with millions more lives shattered. This colossal crisis requires urgent, collective action to help the Government & people of Pakistan in their hour of need. pic.twitter.com/aVFFy4Irwa — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 30, 2022

Issuing a flash appeal for $160 million to support the response led by the Pakistani government, the UN Secretary-General called upon the international community to work together to respond quickly to this colossal crisis.

Speaking at the event, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the foreign world to support the flash appeal wholeheartedly in order to aid Pakistan’s most vulnerable citizens. He urged people to give generously in order to support the budgetary needs of this response plan.

“The appeal”, the foreign minister said, “gives priority to specific measures in the areas of education, food security, agriculture, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, non-food goods, water, sanitation, and cleanliness.”

“Pakistan also needs assistance with livelihoods and livestock support as well as relief machinery and equipment. We urgently need shelter, tents and mosquito nets if they can be arranged. We will need support for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected areas,” the FM added.

Referring to the devastation caused by the floods on a large scale, the Foreign Minister said the international community’s support and solidarity with Pakistan at this time will go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of flood-affected people and rebuilding their lives.