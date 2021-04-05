Pakistan launches drive to vaccinate elder citizens at their doorstep

ISLAMABAD – Amid worsening health situation due to third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to administer doses of COVID-19 vaccine to elder citizens at their doorstop in order to reduce their exposure to the disease.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the country’s top coronavirus monitoring body in order to facilitate the elder citizens.

People aged above 80 will be vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Punjab and Islamabad in the first phase.

According to authorities, other provinces have also been asked to launch the service.

The service in the capital and Punjab will be launched in next two days.

As a whole, 936,383 doses have been administered to people across the country amid the third wave.

Weekly statistics of Vaccination in Country :

Total Doses administered: 936,383

Administered in Last Week: 265,831 pic.twitter.com/LrCTb7oNnq — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 5, 2021

Pakistan registered nearly 3000 coronavirus recoveries on Monday as the nation battles the third wave.

Pakistan has an 89 percent recovery rate. 2,902 individuals have recovered from the outbreak in the last 24 hours, raising the number to 615,960. Since 4,323 people screened positive for the novel virus in the last 24 hours, the country’s coronavirus positivity rate stands at 9.96 percent. Pakistan has performed 10,446,697 coronavirus tests so far, with 692,231 positive results.

Over the last 24 hours, 984 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths were registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,275 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths were reported in Punjab, and 773 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths were reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan collectively.

There are currently 61,450 active COVID-19 cases, with 3,587 of them being serious. Coronavirus claimed the lives of 43 more people in just 24 hours. Pakistan has lost 14,821 people to the virus so far.

