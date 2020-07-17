Pakistan lauds UN sanctions on TTP chief

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Foreign Office on Friday welcomed the decision by the United Nations to add Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan chief Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud to its sanctions list.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said: “Pakistan welcomes the designation of Noor Wali […] by the United Nations Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee on its ISIL and Al Qaeda sanctions list.”

“The sanctions are being implemented by Pakistan in compliance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and we hope that other countries will also follow suit.”

The spokesperson said that the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan was already a UN-designated terrorist organisation and was responsible for numerous terrorist attacks in Pakistan.