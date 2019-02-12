Pakistan land of opportunities: Almas Hyder

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A 25-member delegation of Foreign Services Academy Tuesday visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and had a well over two hours long meeting with the LCCI office-bearers.

Foreign Diplomats asked a number of questions from the LCCI President Almas Hyder who gave well directed and knowledge-based answers regarding Pakistan’s external trade, Pak-Afghan trade relations, impacts of pollution to the economy, current account deficit, role of engineering in manufacturing sector, agriculture development and modification. Director Program, Foreign Services Academy Shahbaz Malik was leading the delegation while LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, former President Sohail Lashari and Executive Committee Members also spoke on the occasion.

While answering a question about investment opportunities for both Pak-Afghan traders, the LCCI President Almas Hyder said that Pakistan has always remained a step ahead to help its Afghani Brothers. Afghanistan is an important trade partner of Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently ordered to keep Pak-Afghan Border open 24 hours. This would help enhance trade and investment opportunoties both sides. He said that Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India TAPI gas pipeline is also a good initiative. Answering to an other question regarding pollution in Lahore, the LCCI President said that city is facing this problem during winters from last 3-4 years. Government is actively working to overcome the problem and this year situation was much better than the past. He said that Lahore Chamber is on board with the environment department and our members are following their instructions to overcome the issue. He said that another big reason of smog is wind pressure from India. He said that in Indian part, near to Lahore, an Industrial area emitting dangerous smoke and gases and due to the wind direction to Pakistan, pollution enters the Lahore City. Almas Hyder said that current account deficit has soared due to trade in dollars. There is a future plan to start trade in the local currency.

He said that engineering equipment manufacturing sector, cooked and processed food and Information Technology are growing rapidly in Pakistan.

While sharing their reviews about before and after landing in Pakistan the Diplomats said that they were conscious about their trip due to negative propaganda about its perception but it was also in their minds that Pakistan is a Nuclear Power that’s not a little thing. They said that negative propaganda about Pakistan is totally wrong and it is a peaceful country. Another Diplomat from Afghanistan said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have 2 faces. One is the real face and other one is the media face, the both are entirely different.

A Diplomat appreciated the Agricultural Development and Modification in Pakistan and said that his country should come to Pakistan to learn in the field of Agriculture. Almas Hyder said that foreigners are highly welcomed in Pakistan and assured full support of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

“We are really glad to have this opportunity to exchange views on matters of national interests with various diplomats grouped together for mid-career level course. These visits provide us invaluable opportunity for sharing of ideas and information critical to deepen the diplomatic ties”, the LCCI President said and added that Pakistan is strategically located closely to the Gulf countries and African Horn. Moreover, it is the principal gateway to the energy rich Central Asian Republics. It shares borders with Afghanistan, Iran and the two economic giants namely China and India. He said that Pakistan provides the shortest link to the Central Asian Republics and China and is sure to become the trade and energy corridor to these countries in the near future. One Belt One Road Initiative has already laid the foundation for it and CPEC is all set to transform this dream into reality. The LCCI president said that Pakistan has made new beginning under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan’s economy is well on the way to recover from transitory hiccups and business community is optimistic that the present government will soon put Pakistan on the track of economic growth. “We being the key stakeholder are doing our level best to exploit the immense potential abundantly available in almost all sectors of the economy”, he concluded. Director Program, Foreign Services Academy Shahbaz Malik said that Foreign Services Academy offers a six weeks training program to the foreign diplomats. The purpose of training in Pakistan is to brushing out their skills and make them able to share the real image of Pakistan to their countries.

Another Diplomat asked about the functioning of LABARD after watching the LCCI documentary and appreciated its services for the cause of special people. Sohail Lashari briefed the delegation about the vocational training courses of the disabled persons and after training their job placements in the factories of the members of LCCI on the base of 3% quota. About Pakistan and Turkmenistan low bilateral volume, Sohail Lashari said that lack of mutual banking channel, double taxation and way through Afghanistan are the basic hurdles between trade between the two countries.

