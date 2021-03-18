Pakistan-Kuwait agree to upgrade bilateral relations across all spheres

On the invitation of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah has arrived in Pakistan on 18-19 March 2021. A delegation comprising senior officials from the Kuwaiti Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Interior, and Trade and Industry accompanied the Kuwaiti foreign Minister.

The visit of the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister comes in the backdrop of the bilateral meeting held with Foreign Minister Qureshi on the sidelines of the 47th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger, in November 2020. The two Foreign Ministers have agreed to work closely towards further strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that both countries agreed to upgrade Pakistan-Kuwait relations across all spheres.

Pleasure to welcome FM #DrAhmedNasser to the Foreign Office today, working closely together to strengthen & diversify the 🇵🇰🇰🇼 bilateral relationship. We are bonded by faith & value our close collaboration, deepened during #Covid_19 on health & food security. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/8yjvr0Wgwn — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) March 18, 2021

FM #DrAhmedNasser and I have agreed on a roadmap of engagements, upgrading Pakistan-Kuwait relations across all spheres and we share a joint focus on strengthening our #EconomicDiplomacy footprint. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/IAz0JG8ZXW — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) March 18, 2021

Pakistan accords high importance to its fraternal ties with Kuwait, which are firmly rooted in shared faith and values. The bilateral relationship is marked by high-level visits and growing cooperation across myriad fields. During the global pandemic, the two countries collaborated closely in the health sector and food security. Pakistan acknowledges the positive role of the Kuwaiti leadership in building bridges among the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Pakistan also stands in solidarity with the State of Kuwait in the efforts to strengthen unity among Muslim countries.

The visit of the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister has also provided a further impetus to the positive momentum in bilateral exchanges and deepening mutual cooperation.

