Pakistan kicks off COVID-19 vaccination drive

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday launched COVID-19 vaccination drive by giving first shot of Chinese vaccine to a health worker.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister said that Pakistan has received 500,000 doses from its all-weather friend China.

He said that health workers will be given priority in the drive, besides assuring that the vaccine will be distributed among province transparently.

The prime minister also asked public to strictly follow the standard operating procedures to slow the spread of the virus, adding that using a face mask can play a key role in it.

On Monday, a special plane of Pakistan Air Force (FIA) carrying first tranche of COVID-19 vaccine in Islamabad from Beijing.

The PAF plane has brought 500,000 vaccine doses that China had promised to provide to Pakistan earlier this month.

Dr. Faisal Sultan said that the government is grateful to China for sending the COVID-19 jabs.