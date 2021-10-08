Pakistan kick-off T20 World Cup preparations from Sunday

LAHORE – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup-bound Pakistan squad will hold a seven-day training and conditioning camp under bio-secure protocols at the National High Performance Centre and LCCA ground, Lahore, from Sunday, 10 October.

Today (Friday), the squad members, along with their family members, will join the bio-secure and undergo Covid-19 testing upon arrival. After returning negative tests, the players will be allowed to commence their preparations from Sunday with the gym sessions at NHPC.

The players will hold training sessions at the LCCA ground at 1:30 pm on 11-12 October and play a scenario match under the lights on 14 October. It will start at 6pm. No training activity has been scheduled for 13 October, said PCB in a statement.

The squad will depart for Dubai on 15 October.

Meanwhile, reports said that PCB is likely to announce the final squad after changes today.

Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim has consulted Saqlain Mushtaq, Captain Babar Azam and Shadab Khan on the changes on the team in light of performance displayed by players in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

