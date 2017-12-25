Pakistan to be kept safe and strong by following vision of Quaid: COAS

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said that the country can become safe and strong following the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

In a tweet, Major General Asif Ghafoor shared COAS’s message on the birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

He wrote: “Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to father of the Nation on his 141st Birthday. His vision of human values, social justice, equality and fraternity constituted motivation for creation of Pakistan. Following the same we can keep Pakistan safe and strong” COAS.”

The 142nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah is being celebrated across the country with traditional zeal and enthusiasm on Monday.

On Sunday, ISPR released a special video to mark the anniversary. The footage begins with commemorating the ideology of the poet of the nation Allama Muhammad Iqbal and goes on to depict the struggle culminating in the creation of Pakistan.

The song in the video is in the voice of Sahir Ali Bagga while the lyrics have been composed by Ahmad Rafique Akhtar.

The video highlights the hardships that the men, women and children had to face to acquire freedom. It also underscores the strength and stature of Quaid-e-Azam to consistently strive and lead the nation for a separate country.

The video culminates with featuring present-day heroes who became the nation’s pride with their exemplary lives. These include renowned late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, computer prodigy Arfa Karim Randhawa who died at the age of nine, legendary actor Moin Akhtar and others.

