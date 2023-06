ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Thursday kept prices of diesel and petrol unchanged effective from June 16, 2023.

The price of petroleum products was expected to witness a decline of Rs2 per litre, the government, however, maintained its existing price for the next fortnight.

In a televised statement, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said prices of petrol and high-speed diesel will remain at Rs262 and Rs253 per litre, respectively while price of light diesel oil (LDO) will remain at Rs147.68.