After meeting the International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan “keenly looks forward” to the lender’s Executive Board’s “approval for the 9th review at the earliest”.

“It was a pleasure to meet you and have a productive exchange of views on the IMF’s continued engagement with Pakistan,” said PM Shehbaz in response to IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva’s tweet regarding her meeting with him.

The premier assured that the government is fully committed to the ongoing Extended Fund Facility that is set to expire this month.

“Though all prior actions for the 9th Review have been completed, we are willing to take further steps jointly with IMF. Pakistan keenly looks forward to IMF Board’s approval for the 9th Review at the earliest,” said the PM.

PM Shehbaz met IMF MD earlier Thursday and urged the lender to unlock stalled funds as Pakistan has met all conditions.

The premier held the meeting on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact being held in Paris in a bid to assure the IMF of the country’s commitment to fulfilling all promises made in this regard.

The two exchanged views on the ongoing programmes and cooperation between Pakistan and the Wasington-based lender.

Recalling their last telephone conversation, the prime minister apprised Georgieva of Pakistan’s economic outlook.