Pakistan keen to strengthen relations with Belarus: President

President Mamnoon Hussain Monday said Pakistan was keen to enhance bilateral relations with Belarus in the fields of trade and agriculture. Talking to Pakistan’s envoy-designate to Belarus Saleem Moazzam here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said there existed huge potential to strengthen relations between the two countries.

President Mamnoon said Pakistan gave utmost importance to its relations with Belarus as both the countries enjoyed fraternal relations.

He urged upon the envoy-designate to focus on strengthening ties between Pakistan and Belarus in areas of mutual interest.

He asked the diplomat to work on exchange visits of businessmen after assuming his responsibilities in Belarus. He mentioned that the President of Belarus Alaxendar Lukashenko was a great friend of Pakistan and was interested to fortify relations with Pakistan. President Mamnoon said Pakistan was also willing to enhance bilateral ties with Belarus.—APP

