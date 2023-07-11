Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reaffirmed the Pakistan commitment to meet UN Sustainable Development Goals-2030 through cooperation with the partner countries.

This was stated by the prime minister while virtually participating in the First High-Level Forum on Global Development Initiative, held under the theme of Global Development Initiative: “Echo the Development Agenda and Call for Global Action”. The forum was organized by China International Development Cooperation Agency, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif in his remarks stressed the salience of international development cooperation to present a unified global response for socio-economic development, mitigation of climate change threats and for galvanizing new drivers of growth for humanity’s enduring progress and prosperity.

He also appreciated China for launching the Global Development Initiative for achieving shared goals of inclusive and sustainable global development.

Extending Pakistan’s firm support to GDI, the prime minister said that Pakistan would continue its multifaceted cooperation with China for swift implementation of the GDI projects in Pakistan.

The event was attended by Wang Yi, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Director of the General Office of CPC Foreign Affairs Commission, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Chairman CIDCA, Luo Zhaohui.

Leading experts and executives from several countries and international organizations also participated in the forum.