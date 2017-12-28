Pakistan keen to enhance trade with Iran: Afzal

Islamabad

Minister of State for Finance says that Iran and Pakistan are two brotherly states and his country desires to enhance trade relations with Iran.

In an interview with the Iranian Media based in Islamabad, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan said Iran and Pakistan are two very important neighbors, but the level of trade between the two countries is very low. He noted that the trade between the two even does not match the trade volume permitted under sanctions.

The leaders of Iran and Pakistan have aimed to increase annual trade volumes between the two countries to $5 billion by 2021.

Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan said that the major reason for the low trade volume between the two countries is the lack of banking channel.

He said, ‘Iranian Speaker Ali Larijani during his Pakistan’s visit also pointed out that current level of trade between Iran and Pakistan is very low and we want to enhance this level.

“I believe that trade with neighbors is the easiest trade in the world which will also help to enhance bilateral ties.”

The minister noted that Iranian Speaker Ali Larijani has sincerely raised the trade and banking issues with Pakistani authorities and ‘I will try my best to resolve these issues as soon as possible under international laws.’

“Iranian Speaker has informed us that Iran is doing trade with many countries of the world which is more than $100 billion, but the share of Pakistan in this trade is very low,” he said.

“This is also a big challenge for me, but I will try my best to enhance this trade volume as early as possible,” he said.—INP