Pakistan Cricket Board has released the complete schedule of the upcoming first season of the Pakistan Junior League.

The whole season is being staged at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore with the idea that Pakistan will be able to unearth future superstars. Gujranwala Giants and Mardan Warriors will break ground on the new league when they meet on the 6th of October for the opening match of the tournament.

A total of 19 matches will be played in the 15-day tournament which includes 15 round matches followed by four playoffs including the 21 October final (Friday). Each of the six sides will play five matches in the single-league format (one against each of the five teams).

Javed Miandad (league mentor), Sir Vivian Richards (Gwadar Sharks), Shahid Afridi (Mardan Warriors), Shoaib Malik (Gujranwala Giants), Imran Tahir (Bahawalpur Royals), Daren Sammy (Hyderabad Hunters) and Colin Munro (Rawalpindi Royals) have been tasked with shaping the next generation of Pakistan’s cricketers as team mentors.

The foreign players selected in the draft will join their respective sides at the beginning of the tournament support period – 28 September while the foreign mentors will join their teams in the first week of October.

Pakistan Junior League 2022 schedule:

6 October – Gujranwala Giants vs Mardan Warriors

7 October – Bahawalpur Royals vs Hyderabad Hunters

8 October – Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gwadar Sharks; Gujranwala Giants vs Bahawalpur Royals

9 October – Hyderabad Hunters vs Gwadar Sharks; Rawalpindi Raiders vs Mardan Warriors

10 October – Bahawalpur Royals vs Mardan Warriors

11 October – Hyderabad Hunters vs Rawalpindi Raiders

12 October – Gujranwala Giants vs Gwadar Sharks

13 October – Mardan Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters

14 October – Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gujranwala Giants; Bahawalpur Royals vs Gwadar Sharks

15 October – Hyderabad Hunters vs Gujranwala Giants; Bahawalpur Royals vs Rawalpindi Raiders

16 October – Mardan Warriors vs Gwadar Sharks

18 October – Qualifier 1 (1 vs 2)

19 October – Eliminator (3 vs 4)

20 October – Qualifier 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator)

21 October – Final (Qualifier 1 Winner vs Qualifier 2 Winner)