Pakistan Junior League moved a step closer to fruition with base costs being announced for potential owners of the teams.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalized the price of purchasing a franchise in the Pakistan Junior League at USD 0.7 million or roughly Rs. 140 million.

The cricket board also rejected the proposal of capping the age of participation at U23 and instead has moved forward with the plan that only the players aged 19 or under can take part.

Pakistan Junior League is the personal brainchild of the PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja but so far has faced resistance at every step.

Interested parties had requested the board waive the franchise base fee while some demanded that at least the price be lowered.

Their argument was based on the fact that the more they save without fees the more can be spent on the players and the facilities.

But PCB has remained adamant in its approach and all interested parties are now required to pay a base amount to own the franchises on offer.

Speaking about the initiative, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “Following the success of the HBL Pakistan Super League and the ever-improving reputation of the PCB, the potential sponsors have shown excitement and expressed their interest in the city-based Pakistan Junior League in their endeavor to play an important role in helping the PCB to create an environment of brilliance by providing a clear pathway to the talented youngsters, which, in turn, will fortify our bench-strength and produce new national stars and heroes.”

Further details about the project will be announced in due course.