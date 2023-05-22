Pakistan Junior Hockey team started its Men’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup preparations on the right track by beating hosts Oman and South Korea in their two practice matches.

Pakistan defeated Oman 3-1 in their first match despite going down a goal early in the match.

The team’s vice-captain Abdul Hanan Shahid was responsible for launching the team’s comeback scoring twice with Arbaaz Ayaz adding another from a penalty corner.

However, it was the game against South Korea which showcased their potential as Pakistan eased to an 8-0 win.

Abdul Hanan once again led the scoring charts with a hat-trick with Basharat Ali and Murtaza Yaqoob adding two goals and Abdul Rehman contributing one.

Pakistan junior hockey team will be hoping to carry the momentum into the tournament which begins tomorrow in Salalah, Oman. A top-three finish will see them progress to the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup in Malaysia later this year.

Pakistan has been grouped in Pool A alongside India, Japan, Thailand, and Chinese Taipei. Pool B contains Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.

The team will face Chinese Taipei on May 23rd, Thailand on May 24th, and India on May 27th before finishing up their campaign against Japan on May 29th.