Pakistan jump to fifth place in ICC Test ranking

DUBAI – Pakistan after whitewashing South Africa in Test series jumped to fifth place in latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings.

“Pakistan gain eight rating points to jump to No.5 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings after the #PAKvSA series,” it announced in a tweet.

New Zealand tops the list with 118.44 points while India is at second position with 117.65 rating points. Pakistan team’s total points stand at 90 and it is followed by Protease with 89 points.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan white washed South Africa by 2-0 in the Test series after bowling out Protease in the second match on the fifth day in Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

It is for the first time Green shirts bagged a series against South Africa since 2003 with a major role of Pakistan medium pacer Hasan Ali whose magnificent bowling sent five players of the visiting team to pavilions. In both matches, Ali took 10 wickets for 114 runs.

Pakistan have played 12 Test series against South Africa, having lost eight, two win and drawn three.

The Proteas were bowled out for 274 while chasing 370-run target on final day of the match.

Opener Aiden Markram played 108-run innings and Temba Bavuma made 61. It was Hassan Ali who ended resistance of Markram, strengthening Pakistan’s hold on the match.

Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets in Karachi.