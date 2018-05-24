Pakistan judiciary fully supports CPEC: CJP Nisar

BEIJING : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday said that judiciary of Pakistan fully supports China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and committed to take measures to ease out commercial disputes for its smooth implementation.

He was talking to President of the Supreme Peoples Court of China Zhou Qiang in Beijing.

Chief Justice stated that Supreme Court has recently held a detailed meeting of all federal departments and ministries with special focus on CPEC. It has also issued directions to the lower courts not to issue injunctive orders on CPEC projects unless the other parties have been heard.

He said judicial cooperation between two countries has started gaining momentum. There is a huge potential for bilateral exchanges in the fields of arbitration, judicial training, automation of judicial systems and use of technology.

Zhou Qiang said that Pakistan China relations enjoy full confidence of the leadership of two countries and our bilateral cooperation has transformed into comprehensive strategic partnership.

Chief Justice of Pakistan also invited honorable Zhou Qiang to visit Pakistan to attend the upcoming judicial conference on arbitration.