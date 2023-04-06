Pakistan Jr hockey team subject of mistreatment during camp

Pakistan Jr hockey team was reportedly subject to mistreatment from a branch of Pakistan’s defence forces during their ongoing camp at the DHA Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

According to a news report in Dawn, officials of Pakistan’s maritime forces arrived at the training camp for the probables looking for Sufyan Khan who happens to be an employee of the service.

The issue reportedly stemmed from a misunderstanding as Sufyan was thought to be absent from his duties without an official leave but Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials in charge of the training managed to produce genuine receipts of his leave application.

However, it has been reported that Sufyan, who was not on the premises due to it being a rest day, has had his leave cancelled.

The incident in question occurred during the search for the player with the officials reportedly using rancourous language during verbal exchanges. Furthermore, the players at the camp were allegedly lined up while a coach was also reportedly detained in the officers’ vehicle.

Goalkeeping coach Mazhar Abbas and drag-flick coach Rana Zubair have now filed an official letter of complaint to PHF anent the incident. PHF is yet to comment on the matter.

Pakistan Jr hockey team is undergoing a training camp in Lahore in preparation for the Junior Hockey Asia Cup scheduled to take place in Oman.