Pakistan, Japan sign MoC on Technical Intern Training Programme

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan and Japan have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on Technical Intern Training Programme in a bid to export manpower to Japan.
This is first institutional arrangement between the two governments, which will open up Japanese market for Pakistani workers.
The Memorandum will also play a vital role in contributing to the human resource development, development of the economy of Pakistan, as well as promote bilateral cooperation.
The cooperation under this Memorandum will continue for a period of five years from the date of the commencement of this Memorandum and will be extended automatically for additional five years.

